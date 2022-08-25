Utilities Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting - Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields held steady ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's statement from Jackson Hole, Wyo.

The nation's largest natural gas-only distributor, Atmos Energy, has been sending emails to its customers this week to warn them of higher bills in the winter.

President Biden should take urgent action to make the deteriorating situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear-power plant an administration priority and demand an immediate inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency, according to letter to the White House from dozens of former senior government officials and nonproliferation experts.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1725ET