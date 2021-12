Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into economically cyclical areas.

Shares of NRG Energy rose sharply after it unveiled a $1 billion share buyback.

The Invesco Solar exchange-traded fund, which tracks a basket of solar-power companies that could benefit from budget-reconciliation legislation, rose by more than 1%.

12-06-21 1734ET