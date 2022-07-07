Utilities Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more cyclical sectors.

The utilities sector is among the best performing on the S&P 500 for the year to date as investors bought into defensive areas thought to fare better during times of recession.

A tender from Pakistan for around $1 billion of liquefied natural gas attracted no offers, reflecting the impact of growing European demand for LNG on developing nations' ability to source the vital fuel.

