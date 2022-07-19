Log in
Utilities Up Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

07/19/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more cyclical sectors.

The French state offered to take full control of power company EDF in a deal worth $9.8 billion as the war in Ukraine drives up electricity prices in France.

President Biden will travel to a former coal-fired power plant in Massachusetts on Wednesday as his administration considers a slate of environmental executive actions, including a declaration of a national climate emergency, amid obstacles to passing a climate bill in Congress.

Shares of German utility Uniper rallied after a Reuters report that Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream pipeline would restart on time. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 14.72% 11.73 Real-time Quote.3.53%
UNIPER SE 10.11% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-77.40%
