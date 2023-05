Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Virginia utility Dominion Energy ticked down after it posted first-quarter profit and revenue growth.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras, or Eletrobras, posted a drop in first-quarter earnings. Hydro One said first-quarter earnings declined as corporate costs weighed.

