Utilities Up Amid Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up amid deal activity.

French water-and-wastewater concern Veolia Environnement agreed to buy rival Suez for about $15.5 billion deal as the companies seek to capitalize on a global surge in infrastructure and climate-change spending.

European wind-turbine manufacturers are likely to report a tough first quarter, pressured by higher raw materials prices and the Suez canal blockage, said analysts at brokerage Bank of America.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-21 1710ET