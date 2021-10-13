Utilities Up As 10-Year Treasury Yield Slips -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated back into the sector in light of moderating Treasury yields.

Utilities had tumbled earlier in the week as Treasury yields marched higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury has slipped from recent highs of 1.6% in the last couple of sessions.

The International Energy Agency's newly released world energy outlook suggests demand may be stronger than the market anticipates for the wind-energy sector, as the international market monitor estimates that investment in clean energy would have to triple to meet zero-emission goals, according to brokerage Citi.

