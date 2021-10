Shares of power producers recouped some of their recent losses as Treasury yields finished mixed and one major company boosted its dividend.

American Electric Power rose after the Ohio utility boosted its dividend. Spanish power producer Iberdrola said it would invest $8.24 billion in an offshore-wind complex in East Anglia, U.K.

10-19-21