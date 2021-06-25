Log in
Utilities Up As Inflation Fears Subside -- Utilities Roundup

06/25/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose sharply, recouping losses from earlier in the week as inflation fears subsided.

The SPDR Select Sector utilities exchange traded fund, which tracks the utilities industry group on the Standard & Poor's 500, rose 0.7% to finish more or less flat on the week.

Community Eco Power, which has two Massachusetts facilities that convert waste to energy, has filed for bankruptcy with roughly $8 million in debt.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1723ET

