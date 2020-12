Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for economic growth and interest rates.

The passage of the stimulus bill was offset by more spikes in Covid 19 infection rates in many parts of the world.

Weakness in Treasury yields also pushed fixed-income investors into the dividend-oriented sector.

