Shares of power producers rose as investors hedged their bets on the likely outcome of economic-stimulus negotiations in Washington DC.

Nasdaq-listed Canadian Solar is close to raising 1.8 billion yuan, equivalent to $264 million, from electric-vehicle maker BYD Co. and other investors, for its Chinese solar-power equipment manufacturing business, The Wall Street Journal reported.

