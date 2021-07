Shares of power producers rose as traders bought into defensive sectors as a hedge against a lackluster jobs report Friday.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said that while an interest rate rise lies some ways in the distance, he is ready for the U.S. central bank to begin slowing the pace of its asset buying stimulus this year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1734ET