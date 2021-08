Shares of power producers rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose slightly, but remained far below recent highs.

Members of an Iraqi parliamentary commission are calling for an investigation into large power-generation contracts struck with General Electric and its competitors, saying the government in Baghdad overpaid.

08-20-21 1742ET