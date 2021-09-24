Utilities Up As Traders Hedge On Treasury Yield View -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The Utility Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utility sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, fell on the week as Treasury yields saw their biggest gains since July in the wake of the Federal Reserve's vow to commence tapering bond purchases.

A California prosecutor filed criminal charges including manslaughter against utility PG&E for its role in igniting a wildfire that killed four people last year.

