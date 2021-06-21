Utilities Up As Traders Hedge On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

Treasury yields were mixed Monday after a sharp retreat last week. The utility sector has developed an inverse correlation with government bond yields are in retreat.

Utility plants in the U.S. burned 16% more coal-fired electricity in December 2020 and January 2021 than during the same months a year earlier, according to the Energy Information Administration, which cited increases in the price of natural gas as the underlying cause.

