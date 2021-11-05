Log in
Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Continue Retreat -- Utilities Roundup

11/05/2021
Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields continued their retreat.

The utility sector has developed a relatively strong inverse correlation with Treasury yields because fixed-income investors toggle between the bond market and the dividend-oriented sector.

Australia's Fortescue Future Industries is looking at multiple green hydrogen projects in the U.S. which it plans to move ahead with in the near future. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-21 1749ET

