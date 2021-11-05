Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Continue Retreat -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields continued their retreat.

The utility sector has developed a relatively strong inverse correlation with Treasury yields because fixed-income investors toggle between the bond market and the dividend-oriented sector.

Australia's Fortescue Future Industries is looking at multiple green hydrogen projects in the U.S. which it plans to move ahead with in the near future.

11-05-21 1749ET