Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

04/06/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields declined.

The utility sector has earned a reputation as a "bond proxy," moving in tandem with Treasury prices, partly because it's used by many retirees as an alternative security for savings.

Some Wall Street firms, including SoftBank Group's Fortress Investment Group and Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, made millions in paper profits when the winter storm in Texas boosted demand for the electricity generated by plants they own, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-06-21 1725ET

