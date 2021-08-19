Log in
Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

08/19/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Shares of power producers rallied as Treasury yields declined.

Fears that the Delta variant is derailing the post-lockdown global economic boom have pushed investors into the safe haven of Treasury markets. Utility stocks have a strong inverse correlation with Treasury yields as they're often used as alternatives to bonds by fixed-income investors.

The Caldor Fire burning in Northern California continued to grow overnight as thousands of residents remained evacuated from their homes and officials began to assess damage from the fire. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-19-21 1732ET

