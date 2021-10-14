Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields declined, enticing more fixed-income investors into the sector.

Investment firm Actis raised about $6 billion for a new fund to invest in power-generation projects across the world, particularly emerging markets, shifting its investment focus from conventional buyouts.

Spanish utility stocks rose after the Spanish government hinted it was willing to walk back a measure that would cap their profits.

