Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Level Off -- Utilities Roundup

03/01/2021 | 05:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rallied as a spike in Treasury yields subsided.

Utilities compete with bond markets for the dollars of fixed-income investors and were disproportionately affected by last week's jump in bond yields.

Texas' largest electric-power cooperative, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, filed for bankruptcy, saying it is overwhelmed by the more than $2.1 billion in sudden bills stemming from the extreme winter weather that blanketed the state last month, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1726ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS  : shares rise on strong current-quarter forecast, upbeat results
RE
05:49pLawsuit accuses Amazon of 'systemic' racism in corporate offices
RE
05:43pNike's North American head steps down after report reveals ties to resale business
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:27pBitcoin rises 8% to $48,861.48
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Level Off -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pKOSS  : GameStop surges more than 18%, other 'meme stocks' also rally
RE
05:25pNew U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops
RE
05:21pTech Up As Risk Appetite Rebounds -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:21pMost U.S. Treasury Yields Close Lower
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ