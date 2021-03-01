Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Level Off -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as a spike in Treasury yields subsided.

Utilities compete with bond markets for the dollars of fixed-income investors and were disproportionately affected by last week's jump in bond yields.

Texas' largest electric-power cooperative, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, filed for bankruptcy, saying it is overwhelmed by the more than $2.1 billion in sudden bills stemming from the extreme winter weather that blanketed the state last month, as reported earlier.

