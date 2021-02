Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors continued to shy away from the Treasury yield-sensitive sector.

Treasury yields were mixed but remain sharply higher for the year to date.

Naturgy Energy Group said it will build 38 hydrogen refueling stations in Spain amid plans to eventually develop an infrastructure comprising 120 stations across the country.

