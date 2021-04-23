Log in
Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Rebound -- Utilities Roundup

04/23/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
Shares of power producers ticked down as Treasury yields rebounded.

Singapore power company Sembcorp is likely to continue its emphasis on sustainable energy, according to analysts at brokerage Citi.

Officials from the U.S. and other nations spent the final day of a global climate summit focused on innovation, as they debate how to deploy technology and economic incentives to achieve the emission-reduction goals laid out by world leaders. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 1734ET

