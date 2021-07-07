Log in
Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Retreat -- Utilities Roundup

07/07/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Shares of power producers rose as Treasury yields continued their decline.

Dividend-oriented utilities are often used as an alternative to bond markets by yield-seeking investors.

Coal production in the U.S. is now expected to reach 617 million short tons in 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration, a nearly 3% increase from its forecast one month ago of 600 million, and a 6% rise from its two-months-ago forecast of 582 million.

Even as the federal government and many states push towards a transition from fossil-fuel feedstocks for power plants for the long term, demand for coal and natural gas is high among power producers for short-term needs.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-21 1712ET

