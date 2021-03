Shares of power producers fell as Treasury yields rose, pressuring a sector that's seen as a dividend-oriented alternative to the Treasury market.

Electricity retailer Entrust Energy sought chapter 11 protection as the latest corporate bankruptcy stemming from last month's extreme weather events in Texas.

