Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose after Treasury yields fell slightly.

Utilities have been under pressure for much of the year because they are used as an alternative by fixed-income investors to Treasurys. One exception is renewable-energy producers, which have been popular among investors betting that the Biden administration will succeed in passing a major new infrastructure bill, which would include investment in "green energy."

President Biden's infrastructure plan includes an investment tax credit for high-voltage transmission lines, a move that could bolster electric grids nationwide.

04-05-21 1724ET