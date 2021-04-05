Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup

04/05/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose after Treasury yields fell slightly.

Utilities have been under pressure for much of the year because they are used as an alternative by fixed-income investors to Treasurys. One exception is renewable-energy producers, which have been popular among investors betting that the Biden administration will succeed in passing a major new infrastructure bill, which would include investment in "green energy."

President Biden's infrastructure plan includes an investment tax credit for high-voltage transmission lines, a move that could bolster electric grids nationwide. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-21 1724ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pWorld Bank chief expects G20 to extend debt payment freeze through end-2021
RE
05:36pExxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute
RE
05:33pSupreme Court Sides With Google Over Oracle in Multibillion-Dollar Copyright Battle -- 5th Update
DJ
05:31pU.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms
RE
05:25pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:22pCommunications Services Up As Consumers Return To Cinemas -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:16pExxon sues Energy Transfer over charges from pipeline dispute
RE
05:14pREFILE-UPDATE 2-Phillips 66 warns U.S. winter storm pushing first-quarter loss past forecast
RE
05:03pTSX rises 0.19% to 19,026.79
RE
05:02pGoogle confirms ITA software glitch affecting websites of U.S. airlines
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : shares surge after company posts record deliveries
3South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market
4AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : After failed takeover, Air Transat seeks help as debt crunch looms
5GAMESTOP CORP. : GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ