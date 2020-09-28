Log in
Utilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup

09/28/2020 | 05:13pm EDT

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors with more to gain from the passage of a stimulus bill.

Chesapeake Utilities shares rallied after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the company will replace Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading Thursday.

Capital "benchmarked" or passively tracking indexes such as the S&P SmallCap 600 can flow into companies when they are added to the indices.

The Environmental Protection Agency attacked California Gov. Gavin Newsom's plan to ban sales of new gasoline and diesel-powered passenger cars in the state by 2035, arguing that the mandate is impractical and possibly illegal, in light of possible strains on the state's electrical grid, as reported earlier.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORPORATION 13.28% 86.56 Delayed Quote.-20.27%
MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. 0.11% 52.46 Delayed Quote.165.59%
