Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into more economically cyclical sectors.

A major winter storm churning in the Northeast threatened as much as two feet of snow in some spots while delaying Covid-19 vaccinations and testing from the mid-Atlantic into New England.

02-01-21 1718ET