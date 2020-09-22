Utilities Up, But Not By Much, On Tech Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated back in the tech sector.

California utility PG&E Corp. appointed Chris Foster as interim chief financial officer.

A day after the conglomerate said it would no longer build coal-fired power plants, General Electric introduced a new version of its Haliade-X offshore wind turbine for a U.K. wind farm that can generate 13 megawatts of energy, more than the former model, which was the world's most powerful offshore turbine upon its launch.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com