Utilities Up On Broad Stock Market Rally -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as traders bought into sectors of all descriptions to end a volatile week.

The utilities sector has lagged in recent months as Treasury yields rose, but rebounded lately during a retracement of the yield gains.

The Tamarack Fire, which has been burning for two weeks south of Lake Tahoe in California, grew more than 2,500 acres Thursday and has jumped into Nevada, prompting new evacuations and power outages.

