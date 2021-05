Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as investors rotated into sectors that are more economically sensitive.

The utilities sector was out of favor for much of the year as Treasury yields rose. Volatility in stock and bond markets has spurred demand for the sector this week, however.

