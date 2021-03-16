Utilities Up On Defensive Bias Ahead Of Fed Statement -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors rotated into the defensive sector ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement.

Ohio utility FirstEnergy is nearing a deal with Carl Icahn that would give his firm two seats on the Ohio utility's board and avert a proxy fight as the company looks to put a bribery scandal behind it.

In a move that foreshadows further wind-energy investment in the U.S., Florida-based Crowley Maritime signed a joint venture with Danish ship owner Esvagt to own and operate U.S.-flagged service vessels designed to support offshore wind-turbine installations.

