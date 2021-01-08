Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors rotated into the defensive sector, in light about uncertainty about the transition of power in Washington DC.

The White House is in chaos in the wake of the Capitol incursion by Trump supporters, and Trump advisers are unsure whether executive orders planned for the last days of the presidency will materialize.

Among those orders would be buy-American requirements for renewable energy.

