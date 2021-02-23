Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

02/23/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers rose as investors sought out defensive sectors in light of wild swings on global stock markets.

Wholesale power prices on Texas' main power grid hit the ceiling price of $9,000 per megawatt hour for parts of five straight days. That was exponentially higher than the average price, which was $21.18 per megawatt hour in 2020, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or Ercot, the nonprofit that controls the grid.

Meanwhile, the number of people who perished from hypothermia and other causes during the winter storm will take months to tally, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 1734ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pGoldman's global head of commodities finance is retiring
RE
05:35pUtilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:30pCommunications Services Up As Facebook Restores News Service In Australia -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pLucid dream deal turns Klein's $43 million investment into $3.3 billion windfall
RE
05:27pTech Down, But Pares Losses After Powell Testimony -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pTech Selloff Eases After Fed Signals Steady Course -- Update
DJ
05:24pPetrobras gets single offer from SBM for Mero 4 oil platform -sources
RE
05:21pConsumer Cos Down As Investors Position For Reversal Of Pandemic Trends -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:17pFinancials Up As Run-up In Treasury Yields Pauses -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:13pSolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack - U.S. Senate hearing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Stocks rebound on Powell policy remarks, oil gains
2DOW JONES 30 : S&P 500, Dow close higher in late session turnaround
3Tesla rival Lucid Motors to go public in $24-billion mega SPAC deal
4PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
5STEEL DYNAMICS, INC. : STEEL DYNAMICS : U.S. manufacturers grapple with steel shortages, soaring prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ