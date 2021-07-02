Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated out of cyclical sectors and into defensive ones.

Weakness in Treasury yields has given the utilities sector a lift in recent weeks as defensive investors often toggle between the Treasury market and utility stocks.

Pogo Energy was the latest company to file for bankruptcy after being unable to afford the massive bills stemming from a power-grid failure during February snow storms in Texas.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1725ET