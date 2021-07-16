Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors, in the wake of surprisingly weak consumer-sentiment data.

German power plant RWE's core business performance is expected to be steady in the first half of the year but one-off charges could weigh on earnings, warned analysts at brokerage Jefferies.

BP agreed with Sempra LNG and Mexico's Infraestructura Energetica Nova to enter into a contract for the delivery and receipt of the companies' first carbon-offset liquefied-natural-gas cargo. The carbon impact of the cargo will be offset by forest creation in Mexico.

