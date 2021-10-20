Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rallied as traders rotated back into the defensive sector, betting it will benefit from inflation and higher electricity prices.

The spike in natural-gas prices has forced many utilities to switch back to coal feedstocks, but certain regions will not have that option, according to a blogger for the National Mining Association.

"States and regions with little or no coal capacity to call on, such as New England," will bear the brunt of power price increases, according to the trade group's blog.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-21 1730ET