Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of fears that the omicron variant would weigh on economic activity.

BP said it's planning a major green hydrogen project in Teesside, in the northeast of England.

The HyGreen Teesside project could deliver up to 500 megawatts of electrical input of hydrogen production by 2030, the oil-and-gas company said.

