Shares of power producers rose, as traders rotated into defensive sectors.

A winter storm blanketed much of the East Coast of the U.S. with snow, knocking out electricity in some regions. About 60,000 customers were experiencing power outages in Virginia as of Friday afternoon, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

01-07-22