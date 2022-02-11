Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up as traders rotated into defensive stocks, fearful of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The utility sector is seen as an evergreen business, whose fortunes are not as dependent on global economic and geopolitical trends as others.

California was the largest electricity importer by a wide margin, while Pennsylvania led exporters among the 50 states, according to Energy Information Administration data.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1720ET