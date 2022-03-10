Log in
Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup

03/10/2022 | 05:21pm EST
Shares of power producers rose as the evergreen sector continued to enjoy an inverse correlation with cyclical sectors.

One brokerage said renewable-energy producers could see the economics of their businesses improve if the spike in energy prices caused by the Ukraine War lasts much longer.

"The invasion of Ukraine has roiled energy markets and focused investors on the tensions and perceived trade-offs between" a transition to sustainable energy and short-term energy security, said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

"Traditional and renewable energy winners can both benefit from (1) greater onshoring/higher energy prices and (2) government support for renewables on top of falling costs and greater economic competitiveness relative to traditional energy sources."


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-10-22 1720ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EVERGREEN CORPORATION -0.60% 9.98 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.76% 85.86 Delayed Quote.-10.96%
ON HOLDING AG 9.89% 22.89 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
