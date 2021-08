Shares of power producers rose as traders hedged their bets on the economic outlook by buying into the evergreen sector.

PG&E is warning about 39,000 customers in 16 California counties that the utility may shut off power ahead of a potential dry offshore wind event expected to start Tuesday evening.

Tropical Storm Fred hit the Florida panhandle after churning north through the Gulf of Mexico.

