Shares of power producers rose as traders rotated into defensive sectors in light of weak economic data.

The utilities sector has drawn investors in recent weeks because of the danger posed by the Delta variant to the incipient economic boom in the U.S., and in light of worldwide increases in sustainable-energy investment.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-13-21 1723ET