Utilities Up On Momentum Bets, Treasury Yield Slide -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors continued to chase momentum in the sector after a correction in Treasury yields.

The SPDR Select Sector Utilities exchange-traded fund, which tracks the utilities sector of the Standard & Poor's 500, had sold off during the recent spike in Treasury yields but has rebounded in recent sessions as yields give back some gains.

The utilities sector has become a bond proxy, often gaining when Treasury bonds rise and falling when bonds lose value.

04-15-21 1715ET