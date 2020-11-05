Utilities Up On Optimism About Sustainable Power Growth -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose amid optimism about the outlook for sustainable energy production.

A divided Congress will not be as positive for renewable-energy producers as an anticipated "Blue Sweep" would have been, but could still lead to "robust renewables deployment driven by the favorable economics of wind and solar resources, albeit at a slower (but still in many cases rapid) growth rate," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Shares of NextEra Energy, a major renewable-energy producer, rose again.

