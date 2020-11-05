Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Utilities Up On Optimism About Sustainable Power Growth -- Utilities Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:33pm EST

Shares of power producers rose amid optimism about the outlook for sustainable energy production.

A divided Congress will not be as positive for renewable-energy producers as an anticipated "Blue Sweep" would have been, but could still lead to "robust renewables deployment driven by the favorable economics of wind and solar resources, albeit at a slower (but still in many cases rapid) growth rate," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a note to clients.

Shares of NextEra Energy, a major renewable-energy producer, rose again. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-05-20 1732ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 1.50% 52.2 Delayed Quote.0.61%
NEXTERA ENERGY 1.95% 74.75 Delayed Quote.21.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33pUtilities Up On Optimism About Sustainable Power Growth -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTech Up as Qualcomm Boosts Chip Makers, Gridlock Seen As Positive -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:28pLYFT : Uber sees slowest recovery of ride business in home U.S. market, deliveries more than double
RE
05:28pCarlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters face skeptical U.S. judge in extradition fight
RE
05:27pFed Says Virus Poses Considerable Risks, Maintains Low-Rate Pledges -- 4th Update
DJ
05:27pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields After Fed Statement -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:24pCARL ICAHN : Carl Icahn boosts Xerox stake to over 14%
RE
05:24pConsumer Cos Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:22pGeneral Dynamics awarded Columbia class submarine construction contract -Pentagon
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street rallies on bets for divided U.S. Congress, Fed holds steady
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group