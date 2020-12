Shares of power producers rose slightly as investors hedged their bets on the outlook for Treasury yields.

The sector, which had been one of the strongest in recent years, is lagging other industry groups on the Standard & Poor's 500 in 2020, and remains flat for the year to date.

