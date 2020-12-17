Utilities Up On Reach For Yield -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as investors sought out yield-bearing sectors in light of weakening Treasury yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up, but remains flat for the month to date.

The Federal Reserve indicated it would continue buying bonds at aggressive rates for the foreseeable future, likely keeping a lid on bond yields.

French state-controlled utility Electricite de France boosted its projection for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year.

