Utilities Up On Rotation Back Into Lagging Sector -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose sharply as investors rotated back into a sector that's lagged the broad market during the Treasury-yield rally.

Texas grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has held talks with financial institutions including Goldman Sachs Group about potential financing options to address a shortfall in electricity payments as some market participants balk at paying their share, The Wall Street Journal reported.

