Shares of power producers rallied as investors rotated out of high-risk sectors such as technology and biotech and sought out more defensive areas of the stock market.

Utility sector has been a laggard in recent weeks, as rising Treasury yields have lured utility investors back into the bond market.

But the sector's qualities as a safe haven drew investors during a volatile day for global markets Monday.

