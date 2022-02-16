Utilities Up On Safe Haven Demand -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers rose as the surge in Treasury yields stalled and as traders sought out safe havens.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed unchanged at 2.044%, lingering at a two-year high after Federal Reserve minutes failed to produce any surprises.

"Investors were looking for any clues in the Fed minutes that allude to more aggressive policy changes in the near future," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist at Alliance Investment Management, in e-mailed commentary.

