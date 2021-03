Shares of power producers rose and logged significant gains on the week as stability in Treasury yields took some of the pressure off the sector.

NextEra Energy is continuing its long-running quest to recoup $60 million from the bankruptcy of former Texas energy giant Energy Future Holdings, but is up against the famously wily credit-investment hedge fund Elliott Management, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1657ET